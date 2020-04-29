Caught on camera: Owens Cross Roads Police urge caution after patrol car hit on highway

Body cam footage shows an Owens Cross Roads Police car being rear ended by another vehicle. (Source: Owens Cross Roads Police)
By Mike Brown | April 29, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 9:50 AM

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Owens Cross Roads Police Department has released body camera video of a scary incident that happened to one officer on Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was helping a driver with car trouble on Highway 431 around 1pm. After hearing that the driver had a tow truck driver coming to help, the officer said he’d stay with the disabled SUV with his lights on to make sure passing cars could see him. Within two seconds of the officer saying “I’ll hang out here so you guys don’t get rear ended by a car”, they are, in fact, rear ended by another car.

We’re told there were only minor injuries in the incident. Police released the video, saying it’s a prime example of why the state enacted a “Move Over” law to protect officers, firefighters, paramedics and tow truck drivers.

On April 28th, 2020 at about 1:00pm, an officer of the Owens Cross Roads Police Department got out of his vehicle to assist a stranded motorist on US 431. A distracted driver struck his patrol car which then collided with the stranded vehicle. Fortunately, there was only one minor injury. We would like to remind the motoring public that it is extremely important to pay attention while driving. There are roughly 106 traffic fatalities in the United States every day. Distracted driving is a major contributor to that number. Slow down and move over.

Posted by Owens Cross Roads Police on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

