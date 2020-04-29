Caught on camera: Owens Cross Roads Police urge caution after patrol car hit on highway

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Owens Cross Roads Police Department has released body camera video of a scary incident that happened to one officer on Tuesday afternoon.
The officer was helping a driver with car trouble on Highway 431 around 1pm. After hearing that the driver had a tow truck driver coming to help, the officer said he’d stay with the disabled SUV with his lights on to make sure passing cars could see him. Within two seconds of the officer saying “I’ll hang out here so you guys don’t get rear ended by a car”, they are, in fact, rear ended by another car.
We’re told there were only minor injuries in the incident. Police released the video, saying it’s a prime example of why the state enacted a “Move Over” law to protect officers, firefighters, paramedics and tow truck drivers.
