Caught on camera: Owens Cross Roads Police urge caution after patrol car hit on highway

On April 28th, 2020 at about 1:00pm, an officer of the Owens Cross Roads Police Department got out of his vehicle to assist a stranded motorist on US 431. A distracted driver struck his patrol car which then collided with the stranded vehicle. Fortunately, there was only one minor injury. We would like to remind the motoring public that it is extremely important to pay attention while driving. There are roughly 106 traffic fatalities in the United States every day. Distracted driving is a major contributor to that number. Slow down and move over.