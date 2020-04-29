Brother, sister charged in north Huntsville double shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A brother and sister are behind bars after Monday night’s double shooting.
20-year-old Marquise Grays and 26-year-old Antoinette Grays are both charged with second-degree assault.
According to police, one of the victims said there was an altercation earlier in the day and Antoinette Grays stated she “would get her brother to handle it.”
Police say the brother and sister returned to the 2200 Block of Norwood Drive around 7 p.m. and began shooting at one of the victims as he ran away.
Both the victims, who are cousins, were shot in their legs. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the suspects drove off in a gray Toyota. Officers spotted the vehicle at Mastin Lake Road and Blue Springs Road a short time later.
Officers say Marquise Grays tried to run away on foot but was caught.
Antoinette Grays drove off.
She was apprehended Wednesday morning.
