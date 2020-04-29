Boaz first responders receive hazard pay amid COVID-19 pandemic

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Many government offices are operating at reduced staff or closed altogether. That’s not an option for Boaz police officers and firefighters.
That’s why the Boaz City Council recently approved hazard pay of $200 a month for those who come into contact with others while working.
“But it is a good thing because there are officers’ spouses that have been laid off, lost their jobs so the money definitely helps," said Boaz Police Sgt. Seth Benefield.
Benefield said recently, seven officers, including the police chief, came in contact with someone who was exposed to the coronavirus.
“They came in contact with someone just on a general disturbance call. Showed up and had know clue that the person had been exposed," said Benefield.
Benefield said all seven police officers are currently in quarantine and are expected to return to work on Friday, May 1.
He said is thankful for the city leaders for helping them during this time and they will continue to practice social distancing and wear personal protective equipment.
