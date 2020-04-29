Bicycle chase ends in DeKalb county arrest

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bryant man is in custody after leading deputies on a bicycle chase last night.
The incident occurred in the 10 pm hour Tuesday. Deputies who were conducting extra patrol on County Road 784 near Cartersville encountered a subject on a bicycle. When they neared the subject, he fled into a yard.
After leaving the yard, the subject traveled onto County Road 141 and refused to stop despite multiple commands. After another deputy joined the chase, the subject then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
The subject of the chase was Byron Gentry, 46 of Bryant. He was located and found to have an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.
Gentry received additional charges of resisting arrest and attempting to elude.
"Last night’s chase is a good example of how some will run even when they obviously have no real means of escape” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.