Athens Fire Chief to retire at the end of May

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens has begin it’s search for a new Fire Chief. Mayor Ronnie Marks announced this week that Bryan Thornton will be retiring on May 31st.
The announcement wasn’t a surprise. Thornton took the job in 2016, and said at the time he’d only stay on until 2020.
Thornton began his career as a paramedic in 1992 for the Athens-Limestone Hospital Ambulance Service. He became a firefighter in 1996 and rose his way through the ranks to become the deputy chief.
Speaking with our news partners at the Athens News Courier, Thornton said he considered himself lucky. It’s about getting to do the best job in the world and being blessed to have a great group of personnel to lead,” he said. “The city of Athens has such quality firefighters and EMTs.” He considered his firefighters to be a second family. “I’ve watched these guys’ children be born and grow up, and that’s just been a blessing,” Thornton said. “It’s like being a member of the family, and that’s the great part of this job.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks says he plans to hire an interim chief then open up the job for applicants. “We may even consider an outside agency... to screen our applicants and narrow them down before taking it to the council,” he said.
