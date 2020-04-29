Athens Fire Chief to retire at the end of May

Speaking with our news partners at the Athens News Courier, Thornton said he considered himself lucky. It’s about getting to do the best job in the world and being blessed to have a great group of personnel to lead,” he said. “The city of Athens has such quality firefighters and EMTs.” He considered his firefighters to be a second family. “I’ve watched these guys’ children be born and grow up, and that’s just been a blessing,” Thornton said. “It’s like being a member of the family, and that’s the great part of this job.”