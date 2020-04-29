Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 2020 Induction moved to August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the continuing developments related to the coronavirus, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled its 52nd Annual Induction Banquet & Ceremony for August 1, 2020, to be held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel.
Opposed to the previously rescheduled date, August 1st will allow more time for all parties involved to be better prepared for the event.
The ASHOF encourages the use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website as a source of information for advice on preventive action and updates on the disease.
For more information regarding the ASHOF or the upcoming Induction Ceremony, visit the Hall of Fame’s website.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.