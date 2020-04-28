UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting in north Huntsville; 1 in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: 20 year old Marquise Grays has been arrested in connection with Monday night’s shooting.
Grays was charged with 2nd degree Assault.
Huntsville Police are additionally searching for 26-year-old Antoinette Grays.
Please call HPD at 256-722-7100 if you know her location.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville police say two cousins were shot in a possible drive-by shooting Monday evening.
It happened at Medaris Road and Norwood Drive.
Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said they are calling it a “possible” drive-by shooting because they are not yet sure of the shooter was inside or out of the vehicle.
Police say both victims were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Johnson said the shooting stemmed from an argument. He said when officers tried to pull the suspect over, he ran away on foot but was quickly caught.
No word on charges at this time.
