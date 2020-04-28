Sunny today with storm chances moving in overnight into Wednesday

Our next system rolls through starting tonight with showers and storms possible by the morning. Showers and storms will be likely by the morning, mainly bringing us heavy rain but there may also be some strong winds as well. Showers and storms will be heaviest in the morning which should lower our threats at severe storms here in North Alabama, but there may be a few strong storms that bring heavier rain and gusty winds. That will likely be our only chance of rain this week as we end April & open May with temperatures near 80-degrees and plenty of sunshine! An early look at the weekend looks great with sunshine and the 80s!