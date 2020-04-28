Sunny today with storm chances moving in overnight into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to a few showers out there this morning with temperatures in the 50s.
Clouds will linger through the morning as the showers exit the Valley. From there we will see a mix of sun and clouds for lunch with widespread sunshine into the afternoon. Wind will be back from the south today with gusts of 10 to 20 mph. That will help high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. We will be dry this afternoon, but that changes as we move into Wednesday morning.
Our next system rolls through starting tonight with showers and storms possible by the morning. Showers and storms will be likely by the morning, mainly bringing us heavy rain but there may also be some strong winds as well. Showers and storms will be heaviest in the morning which should lower our threats at severe storms here in North Alabama, but there may be a few strong storms that bring heavier rain and gusty winds. That will likely be our only chance of rain this week as we end April & open May with temperatures near 80-degrees and plenty of sunshine! An early look at the weekend looks great with sunshine and the 80s!
