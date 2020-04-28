Students call out UAH for charging regular fees for online classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A petition with more than 600 electronic signatures is calling for the University of Alabama in Huntsville to match its tuition to its services.
Classes are slated to be online this summer, but the cost to students isn’t changing.
One nursing student who called that a slap in the face.
“This pandemic, we’re doing all we can to change it, and help the people, but this tuition is something UAH can change. It’s 100 percent in their control," said nursing student Jacey Scott.
Scott is slated to pay in-person tuition for online classes this summer.
She says her program and instructors at UAH have been great, but she doesn't want to pay for something she's not getting.
“We have some of the best mannequins anywhere, so not being able to practice there has really taken away from our experience here," she said.
She says it will cost her an extra $1,500, and her classmates from outside the state more than $6,000.
Several hundred of those classmates signed her petition asking UAH to cuts its costs.
UAH sent a statement saying the tuition isn’t changing, but its waived student fees.
The statement reads:
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges for students, faculty, and staff at UAH. In order to comply with federal, state, and local social distancing guidelines established to protect the health of our students, faculty, and staff, UAH made the difficult decision to deliver all Summer 2020 courses through remote delivery methods. While all summer courses are being offered by remote delivery methods, the tuition structure remains unchanged due to increased costs for many students.
UAH has followed its published tuition and fee structure that was approved by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees for the 2019-2020 academic year. However, in recognition of the hardship that this unprecedented situation may be causing our students, UAH has received permission to waive college fees and facilities fees for the Summer 2020 semester(s). While this one-time waiver will create significant savings for our student body, this action will result in a projected revenue loss of over $1,500,000 for UAH."
Scott says she’s not going anywhere. She’ll keep spreading the word and will start reaching out to Alabama officials.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.