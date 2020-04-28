Students call out UAH for charging regular fees for online classes

UAH has followed its published tuition and fee structure that was approved by the University of Alabama Board of Trustees for the 2019-2020 academic year. However, in recognition of the hardship that this unprecedented situation may be causing our students, UAH has received permission to waive college fees and facilities fees for the Summer 2020 semester(s). While this one-time waiver will create significant savings for our student body, this action will result in a projected revenue loss of over $1,500,000 for UAH."