Restaurants react to safer-at-home order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Some Huntsville restaurants are devastated by the governor's announcement. They will be forced to keep doors closed to the public for at least another two weeks.
The crew at Domaine South said they will continue to offer patio pickups on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The downtown wine bar has been in business for five years and they're thankful for the people of Huntsville who continues to support them, even during difficult times.
They have a smaller restaurant space, so they weren't planning to open up right away. They wanted to be extra cautious for their staff. But they feel sorry for the restaurants who were hoping and preparing facilities to reopen Friday.
Last week Domaine South was awarded a culinary grant which helps them keep the utilities paid during these uncertain times. They’re thankful for that because they know some of their peers are struggling to make ends-meet.
Domaine South staff has been monitoring the stay at home order since it was activated earlier this month. They are anxious to reopen but understands it’s for the safety of the community.
“Our kitchen is very small; the restaurant is very small. Everybody is going to be very close to each other, so it makes it hard to make that decision until we feel a bit more comfortable. Regardless if it takes a little bit longer than everyone else, safety is the most important,” said executive chef Luke Hawke.
A spokeswoman for the city said there are some businesses who will have to close permanently due to Covid-19 and the financial impacted it has created.
