Phil Campbell High School raising money to replace practice field

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - The Phil Campbell High School football coach is $25,000 away from replacing a dangerous athletic practice field.
The football players at Phil Campbell are rough and tough! Those are also the same words that head football coach Kevin Barnwell uses to describe the condition of the teams practice field.
“It was very rough, it was uneven and we were concerned with injuries such as ankle injuries and knee injuries and so on,” said Barnwell.
The goal posts are rusted, rocks have been removed from the field and during the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers have worked hard so the teams football players can have the field of dreams.
Smooth gravel is now in place waiting for turf, but this project isn’t cheap.
“Right now the overall total of it is going to be about $25,000 for the labor and everything that’s going to go into it. We’re trying to get a total of $15,000 in grant money secured through the various grants that we’re looking into getting,” said Barnwell.
Phil Campbell High School is currently accepting donations to help pay for the remaining $10,000.
The head football coach says if you want to help, you can visit the school’s Facebook page.
He’s optimistic this project will be complete in time for the school year and he says his football players won’t be the only ones using the field once it’s complete.
“This year our student athletes are going to have some place that is safe for them to practice not just football but I’m doing it for our baseball team to and also our band can use it when it’s raining will have a surface and our softball team,” said Barnwell.
