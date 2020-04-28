Parade shows love for Albertville nursing home residents

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - So many people are itching to get back to normal, but our family members in nursing homes still have to stay isolated.
Dozens of people paraded through Rehab Select Albertville to show their love.
Nearly 100 cars and motorcycles rolled through. Many had balloons and streamers.
Residents sat outside in the sun, wearing face masks and holding signs saying things like “my grandkids rock” and “it’s been too long.”
“They haven’t been able to have family visits or any kind of visitation other than window visits or FaceTime, which we provide pretty regular for their families, in about six weeks now, so it’s vital for them to still have contact with their families and the outside world. We are their family but we’re not quite the same as their real family,” said community education liaison Tammy Fussell.
The nursing home employees got the idea after seeing similar parades on social media.
They say thank you so much to everyone and say they’re doing everything they can to reunite them with their loved ones.
