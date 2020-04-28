North Alabamians seek refuge from the pandemic on the water

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaters are taking to Alabama’s lakes and rivers for some social distancing. Owners of local marinas tell our news partners at the Decatur Daily that they’re seeing more and more folks setting sail.
“We’ve been very blessed to be able to continue operating,” said Reid Jenkins, manager of Jay Landings Marina & RV Park in Decatur. “We’ve seen an increase in boating and overall marina-related operations. It seems like the (boating) season’s moved up.”
“People are still able to go out on their boats,” said Billy Christopher, the majority owner of Lucy’s Branch Marina in Athens. If the weather’s nice, even on weekdays, “we’ll be busy,” he said. “It’s been a busy month for us,” he said. “The marina itself is chugging along.”
ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division agrees. They noted a spike in activity over the past month. State troopers are warning that boaters aren’t immune from the virus and they still need to be careful about where they’re going and how many people they’re inviting on their boats and otherwise interacting with.
However, this only seems to apply to people who already own a boat. Boat sales are plunging as the economy takes the hit from the stay-at-home orders around the country. Billy Christopher in Athens says sales are down 75%, and he’s also losing business because the restaurant at the marina can’t open.
