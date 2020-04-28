National Cyber Summit postponed until 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While Governor Kay Ivey is expected to announce plans to begin a gradual reopening of the state on Tuesday, events across the Tennessee Valley are still facing tough decisions every day.
The 2020 National Cyber Summit was one of those facing an increasingly difficult choice.
Tuesday morning, that choice was made. The 2020 Summit is officially postponed until 2021. Event organizers plan to use the extra time to make the 2021 edition an even better educational, collaborative, and workforce development opportunity for all attendees.
For those who are currently registered as an attendee, sponsor or exhibitor, event management will be reaching out in the coming days to help guide you through this process.
