More people struggling with mental health during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the stress of the unknown weighing on so many people right now, many people are finding themselves with new anxieties and worry.
Rachel Pope, an outpatient psychiatrist at Medical Center Behavioral Health Clinic, said her office is slammed right now with people calling in for counseling and help.
“We have been incredibly busy because there is so much anxiety and depression that goes along with something like a pandemic, because it’s something no one has ever experienced before,” she said.
Pope said they’re seeing a lot of new people, who are experiencing severe anxiety or depression, for the first time, during the pandemic.
“If you’ve never experienced it before, all of the sudden you’re dealing with the stress of what’s going on in our nation, but you’re also having these new feelings that are happening that you have trouble navigating," Pope said.
She wants everyone, especially people experiencing serious mental health problems for the first time, to understand it is okay to reach out and talk to a professional.
“My message for them is to recognize that you’re not alone that so many people are dealing with anxieties and new anxieties that they’ve never had to deal with before," she said.
Pope said a lot of psychiatrists and counselors are offering tele-medicine right now, where you can do a whole appointment over the phone or on video chat.
Pope said good ways to cope are keeping yourself busy, finding things to look forward to and getting physical activity into your day.
She also wants to remind people if you get to a point where you or a loved one is feeling suicidal, that is an emergency and something you need to go to the emergency room for. She said just because you can’t see what’s affecting you doesn’t make it any less serious.
