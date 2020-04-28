Meat producers say no shortage in Alabama but avoid ‘panic buying’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders of some large food suppliers say the U.S. is running out of meat.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to compel meat processing plants to remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It comes after some processing plants in states with high case counts were forced to shut down.
Some companies, like Tyson Foods, considered only keeping 20 percent of their facilities open.
Closures leave farmers with nowhere to send animals. That could force them to euthanize millions of animals meant for the kitchen table.
With the executive order, meat processing plants would become “critical infrastructure.”
Meat producers in Alabama are weighing in on the so-called meat shortage.
Erin Beasley, executive vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association said, “We encourage consumers to avoid panic buying beef. Our main focus as an industry has been to keep beef on the shelves and that will continue. Packing plants have seen slow-downs and closures which present challenges to the beef supply chain, but there is no widespread shortage of beef in the United States. We may see temporary limitations on the variety of beef cuts available to consumers in some parts of the country. The latest USDA cold storage report states that total beef in freezers is up 2 percent from February, and up 11 percent above year-ago levels, so there is ample supply in the supply chain to keep grocery store coolers full and in freezers to ensure consumers are able to find the beef they need to feed their families."
Alabama Poultry & Egg spokesman Caleb Hicks released this statement:
:Alabama’s poultry industry is committed to providing an uninterrupted supply of eggs and chicken products while safeguarding the health of everyone in the supply chain, from farmer to consumer.
Currently, there is an ample supply of poultry products to meet demands. However, if processing facilities are forced to shudder, a shortage may be possible. We are encouraging all consumers to only purchase what they need from grocery stores.
Poultry production and processing accounts for almost 90,000 essential Alabama jobs and generates over $15 billion in economic impact each year. Alabama is responsible for processing more than 22 million broiler chickens per week. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every county in the state, it is inevitable this disease will impact members of our poultry family.
Our industry already had some of the strictest biosecurity protocols in the nation. From the decontamination procedures service men follow between farm visits to the food safety standards applied in processing plants, the health of the chickens, workers and consumers is a priority. The U.S. has the safest and most regulated, affordable and abundant food supply in the world, and there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted through food.
In recent weeks, poultry companies have increased health and safety precautions at their facilities. These include barriers between employees; increased health screenings; deep cleaning between shifts; facilitating social distancing by staggering breaks; emphasis on remaining socially distant while a work and not at work; restricting plant access to only essential personnel; increased employee education and training; encouraging employees who feel sick to stay home; and providing flexible paid sick leave. Absenteeism within these companies remains extremely low.
The poultry industry has been declared essential critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security, Gov. Kay Ivey and President Trump. We take this responsibility seriously. Our affiliated farmers, poultry companies and allied industries are working hard to protect employees while keeping the food we all need on the grocery shelves.
The mission of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association is to serve the common interest of the Alabama poultry industry through education, communication, research and public affairs involvement."
