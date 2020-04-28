Meat producers say no shortage in Alabama but avoid ‘panic buying’

Erin Beasley, executive vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association said, “We encourage consumers to avoid panic buying beef. Our main focus as an industry has been to keep beef on the shelves and that will continue. Packing plants have seen slow-downs and closures which present challenges to the beef supply chain, but there is no widespread shortage of beef in the United States. We may see temporary limitations on the variety of beef cuts available to consumers in some parts of the country. The latest USDA cold storage report states that total beef in freezers is up 2 percent from February, and up 11 percent above year-ago levels, so there is ample supply in the supply chain to keep grocery store coolers full and in freezers to ensure consumers are able to find the beef they need to feed their families."