Man charged with murder in Marshall County

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies are investigating what led up to a late night murder in the Union Grove community.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, investigators were called to a report of a stabbing on Dove Circle. When they arrived, they found the victim was already dead.
52 year old Donald Terry Sloan was arrested without incident a short time later and charged with murder. The Marshall County Jail website lists him as being held without bond at this time.
The sheriff’s department has not yet publicly identified the victim.
