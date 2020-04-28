Man accused of attacking, robbing victims in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A robbery on Tuesday has landed one man in jail.
Decatur police responded to the 4600 block of Joe Davis Road in reference to a physical altercation. The victims said they were approached and attacked by a man who was later identified as Marcus Dean.
Police say they learned Dean had also stolen the vehicle of a victim.
The victims did not sustain any injuries.
Dean was later arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.