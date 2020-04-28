Man accused of attacking, robbing victims in Decatur

Marcus Dean (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:18 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A robbery on Tuesday has landed one man in jail.

Decatur police responded to the 4600 block of Joe Davis Road in reference to a physical altercation. The victims said they were approached and attacked by a man who was later identified as Marcus Dean.

Police say they learned Dean had also stolen the vehicle of a victim.

The victims did not sustain any injuries.

Dean was later arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on $100,000 bond.

