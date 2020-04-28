Local venue planning to feed thousands over the next two months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Camp is known for its outdoor venues, concerts and food trucks.
While the future of the event spaces is in limbo for now, The Camp is finding other ways to help the community.
“We will serve the public’s needs and right now it’s meals and good food," head chef Ruth Mercado said.
Just last week, The Camp’s staff served more than 5,000 people hot meals in our community. They’re now expanding their reach.
They’ll be serving hospital staff, boys and girls clubs, first responders, churches and others for the next eight weeks.
Local farmers are partnering with The Camp as well.
“It could be tomatoes one week and it could be okra the next. We’ll take all those goods and make some chef inspired meals and hand them out," Mercado explained.
The Camp will also have a day for anyone in the community to swing by and grab a hot meal.
Chef Mercado says they hope to feed up to 150 people every week day, for the next eight weeks.
“This is coming from a positive place of moving forward and not dwelling on right now, not looking at the past, and let’s look forward," Mercado continued.
If you’d like to partner with The Camp, donate or contribute, click here.
You can also send an email to: lindsey@rcpcompanies.com.
