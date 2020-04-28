Huntsville church giving free food to local families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A church in Huntsville is helping people feed local families.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church started offering food distribution two days a week.
The church has helped almost 900 people.
Volunteers running the distribution center say they were surprised at the variety and number of people who showed up to get help.
“We’re seeing people who have never had to ask for help before, older people, people with families. We want people to know, please come and get help. Don’t sit and look at an empty cupboard and think ’how am I going to feed myself?' Don’t feel bad,” said Lydia Locke, the church’s director of discipleship.
If you need food, you can show up at the church at 12901 Bailey Cove Rd. on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
That’s also the perfect time to make donations.
Everything is curbside. Volunteers will load or unload the food from your car.
