Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
UNDATED (AP) — There will be no Run for the Roses on the first Saturday this May. The Kentucky Derby is one of the sporting events that won't be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. It will be the first time since 1945 the race isn't run in May. There were also two wild-card rematches scheduled in Major League Baseball. The Washington Nationals were supposed to play at Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's National League wild-card game. AL wild-card teams Tampa Bay and Oakland were also scheduled to play.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of NHL veterans is watching the end of their career draw closer each day. Players like Pekka Rinne, Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza and Mikko Koivu all are in the final year of their contracts. They are all 37 or older with a chance at winning their first Stanley Cup slipping away. The NHL season remains on pause because of the pandemic. It's unclear when or if play will resume.
UNDATED (AP) — Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward has retired. The 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018 for the San Jose Sharks. He went to training camp with Montreal the following season but was unable to get another shot. He decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune. Ward says he considers himself lucky to have played 726 career games after going undrafted and now wants to focus on being a dad. Ward started his career with Minnesota in the 2006-07 season and also played for Nashville, Washington and San Jose in his 11-year career.