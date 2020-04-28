Heavy rain and storms moving in overnight

Winds will pick up out of the south overnight with the first wave of potentially heavy rainfall arriving after midnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may be embedded in this heavy rain with the potential of some brief gusty winds. A break in rain is expected by mid-morning with cloudy skies staying in place and winds gusting over 30 mph at times, high temperatures will manage to make it into the middle to upper 60s. There is potential for a second wave of heavy rain and potentially strong storms moving in around noon and staying through the early evening.