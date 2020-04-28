Heavy rain and storms moving in overnight

Cloud cover will continue to move in this evening along with a few isolated rain showers developing. Low temperatures will stay warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Winds will pick up out of the south overnight with the first wave of potentially heavy rainfall arriving after midnight into the early morning hours of Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may be embedded in this heavy rain with the potential of some brief gusty winds. A break in rain is expected by mid-morning with cloudy skies staying in place and winds gusting over 30 mph at times, high temperatures will manage to make it into the middle to upper 60s. There is potential for a second wave of heavy rain and potentially strong storms moving in around noon and staying through the early evening.
This second wave of storms will be heavily dependent on how unstable the atmosphere will become after the morning round of rainfall and storms. If the air is stable and rain cooled, only additional showers will be expected. One half to one inch of rain will be possible through Wednesday night.
Cooler air will move in from the north behind the front on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and clearing skies. Warmer air and more sun will stay in place for Friday through Sunday with highs near or above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s!
Next week will start off warm with increasing chances for storms by Wednesday. Cooler air will once again follow to round out next week.
