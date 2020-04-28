Golf pro prepares for return to competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ardmore, Alabama native Lee Hodges was hoping to come home and play in front of family and friends on a familiar course. Hodges currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour.
“Next year will be cool,” Hodges said. “They’re not giving out cards this year. Maybe the Huntsville Championship is where I wrap up my card, maybe it’s something cool like that. I’m looking forward to getting over there with all my friends and family that really don’t get to see me play that much. I’m pretty sure their will be a lot of people that come and support me. I’m really looking forward to getting back.”
Hodges ranks 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour, but with the season suspended during the Pandemic, staying in shape key. The tour has a tentative date of June 11th for a return of play at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
In the meantime, Hodges and his colleagues have increased their play on the links.
“Everyone’s mood has gotten more serious, because everybody knows when we’re going back now, there’s no guess anymore,” Hodges added. “So my friends at least are getting more serious, and getting their minds right.”
The key for Hodges, not playing his best golf in May, but rather when competitive play resumes.
"I’m trying to peak at that time, Hodges said. “I want to be doing little things here and there that will make me be my best at that time. So if it’s taking a couple of days off maybe in the middle of the week maybe or just resting my body, or little things like that, working with my coach, I’m just really trying to make a plan that will really make me peak June 11th.”
