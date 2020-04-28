Florence art studio excited about reopening to the public

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Businesses that have been closed for more than a month are anxious to see their customers again.
For retailers, that’s just a few days away. Gov. Kay Ivey gave the green light Tuesday to open back up.
The "temporarily closed" sign on the front door of Studio 23 in Florence will soon come down.
The doors will open to the public for the first time in over a month. Trina Ross - one of the owners - says it’s been a unique experience running a business during a pandemic.
“We’ve found we’ve had to work a lot harder for the same amount of sales. We’re having to post a thousand pictures and do Facebook lives," said Trina Ross, one of the owners of Studio 23.
Studio 23 offers handmade gifts and studio space for artistic and creative minds. There’s a little bit of everything inside - from jewelry and handmade crafts to old photos detailing the history of the Shoals. A piece of nostalgia that sits on East College Street, ready to reopen and get back to business - even with restrictions.
“Us being at 50 percent capacity I mean we have plenty of space. We have plenty of space for people to shop and look and be socially distant and still be safe. Your helping over 70 something local families when you shop here,” said Ross.
Ross is the talented hands behind some of these beautiful paintings. She’s taken advantage of the lull in foot traffic the past month to work on her art - adding special touches to blank canvas. Her studio also provides vendor space for those talented in everything from metal working to needle art and furniture refurbishing. Ross says through faith and patience she’s ready to put her heart back into what she loves.
“They can still help our economy get back going and help our local people make the income they need,” said Ross.
A boost to local businesses just trying to make it during tough times.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.