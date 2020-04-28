Athens waiving municipal sales tax late fees for small businesses

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens small business owners are getting some assistance from the city.
Monday night, the City Council adopted a measure to waive late fees for municipal sales taxes for small business owners.
This is specifically for people whose businesses make less than $63,000 in revenue annually.
It comes after the state revenue department passed an ordinance allowing municipalities to waive those fees.
Mayor Ronnie Marks says waiving the fees in Athens is the city’s way of showing they are supporting their businesses during this tough time.
“Anything that we can do for our small business owners and operators during this COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to express from the mayor’s office and the City Council our efforts in trying to help them every way that we can,” said Marks.
The late fees will be waived for small business owners through the end of May.
