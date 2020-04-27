Window cleaning company provides service to keep Coronavirus out of homes, businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deep cleaning and sanitizing is a big thing during this Coronavirus era. One company tells us the right approach could mean not only protecting your living space but your health.
It’s been a rough time for businesses during the COVID-19 shutdown. Tim McCullen is the founder and President of Window Gang.
“We’ve had to lay off about 75-percent of our work force,” said Tim McCullen, Founder and President of Window Gang.
A reality companies are facing during this public pandemic.
“We are just now starting to work again because we’re reengaging with our customers,” said McCullen.
McCullen said his business offers a service that can stop the spread of COVID-19.
“If you want to keep this virus from coming into your house you need to disinfect,” said McCullen.
Joe Jenkins, owner of Window Gang’s Huntsville office, says he’s no authority on the Coronavirus but he knows a thing or two about cleaning and disinfecting.
“We go into commercial buildings and residential houses and actually spray clean and disinfect on a daily basis," said Joe Jenkins, Owner of Window Gang in Huntsville
Workers use a spray solution that puts out a fine mist of disinfectant.
They spray down everything from door entrances to sidewalks and buildings.
Jenkins says this allows them to clean and sanitize to keep you and your family virus free.
“This virus has a longevity to it. You have to keep cleaning and do the process repeatedly until the virus goes away," said Jenkins.
Common sense cleaning that goes deeper than disinfecting.
“It’s easy to clean with soap and water. It’s just knowing how to do it and it’s a daily routine that you’ll have to go through to keep your house disinfected. This is a virus you don’t want to catch. I think everybody really should disinfect the area they live in even more than they have before,” said McCullen.
You can access the company’s cleaning guide with checklists on ways to properly sanitize and disinfect your home in order to stay virus-free. Click hereto learn more.
