When to expect reopening plan from the governor’s office, as state enters fourth week of stay-at-home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released a statement Sunday with an on when to expect a reopening plan to be unveiled.
“Governor Ivey is mindful and sensitive to the sacrifices the people of Alabama have made during this pandemic, and she is eager for businesses to safely reopen. She has been in continuous discussions with the White House and appreciates the helpful guidance that they have given to states as her and her fellow governors make these tough decisions. As it currently stands, the Stay at Home order remains in effect until April 30. Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris have been working through the weekend to firm up a timetable to reopen, and I expect we will probably hear an announcement from them early in the week as to how Alabama will gradually phase in business.”
Collaboration from state health an political officials has been in effect to find out a plan to safely reopen.
Last week, at the request of Governor Kay Ivey, each member of congress from Alabama formed working groups, with business owners, doctors, CEOs, state lawmakers, mayors and economic advisers and put together recommendations for how and when Alabama can get back to work.
Access to coronavirus testing has also played a role in how and and when the state can proceed to reopen,
Alabama has been under a statewide Stay-At-Home order since April 4.
