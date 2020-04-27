Tennessee restaurants and retailers asked to follow guidelines for reopening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marks the first time Tennessee restaurant owners have been able to open their doors to the public in nearly a month.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave the go ahead last week for restaurants in some parts of the volunteer state to reopen, but their are some rules and regulations for these businesses.
Restaurants can operate at 50% occupancy, tables need to be 6 feet apart with less than 6 people at them, bars will be closed and people are asked to wear face coverings.
These are just a few of the advised guidelines, for a full list check out this story.
On Wednesday, the retail stores will be allowed to reopen with similar guidelines.
Lee is calling this reopening plan the “Tennessee Pledge".
Workers, managers and customers will have to keep themselves accountable to these guidelines.
One caveat, these rules do not apply to the counties with bigger cities like Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville. Leaders in those communities will develop their own plans.
