Single vehicle crash in Cullman county claims 2 teen lives

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 27, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 7:49 AM

EAST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed Sunday evening in a single vehicle accident in Cullman county.

At 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, a 2019 Ford Mustang left the roadway on County Road 700 near the East Point community. The car’s driver was a 17-year-old from Holly Pond while the passenger was a 16-year-old from Blountsville. Both were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time. ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

