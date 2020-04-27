Single vehicle crash in Cullman county claims 2 teen lives

EAST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed Sunday evening in a single vehicle accident in Cullman county.
At 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, a 2019 Ford Mustang left the roadway on County Road 700 near the East Point community. The car’s driver was a 17-year-old from Holly Pond while the passenger was a 16-year-old from Blountsville. Both were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available at this time. ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
