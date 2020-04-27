Remembering April 27, 2011

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, we pause to remember one of the darkest days in Alabama history.
It has been nine years since the deadly April 27th tornado outbreak of 2011. 253 people were killed across Alabama due to the storms.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville and Birmingham confirmed 62 tornadoes in an 18 hour time span. The tornadoes tore through 1200 miles of this state.
Towns like Hackleburg, Cullman, Phil Campbell, Moulton, Pisgah, Union Grove, Stevenson, and Harvest all took direct hits.
Since then, WAFF 48 has invested countless hours in training and countless dollars for new technology to keep you safe when severe weather threatens the valley.
We thank you for trusting us.
This day will always be a reminder of our commitment to keep you safe during severe weather.
