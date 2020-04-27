2nd Madison engineering department employee diagnosed with COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City officials confirm that a second engineering department employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
A city spokesperson confirms they were made aware of the diagnosis on Monday, April 27th. The employee has not been at work since Wednesday, April 22nd.
The spokesperson also says that the employee had limited interaction with the public and that city offices have taken additional steps to limit public interaction.
Other Madison engineering department employees who might be affected by the diagnosis have been notified.
Madison City Officials previously confirmed a COVID-19 diagnosis at the city’s engineering department at the end of March.
