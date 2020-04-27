More than $372 million in unemployment benefits disbursed by ADOL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed more than $372 million in unemployment compensation benefits.
ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Monday that Alabama is paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
Washington said $372,344,837 has been paid to 178,761 claimants from March 16 to April 24. This represents 511,594 weeks paid. $247,872,000 of those funds are FPUC, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits. $3,264,249 represent PUA funds, and $1,884,959 represent PEUC funds.
ADOL has issued payments to 64 percent of those filing COVID-19 related claims since March 16.
Washington said Alabama is one of the first states in the nation to pay all of the new programs enacted by Congress with passage of the CARES Act.
“We know that many people have still not been paid, and we understand that frustration,” Washington said. “We are listening to the complaints and concerns and continue to work to modify our systems to make them more user friendly, and to make this process move faster. We continue to ask for patience as we work expeditiously.”
Starting Tuesday, a new tool added to the UI Claims Tracker will enable claimants who are eligible for PUA benefits to access their PUA document directly from the UI Claims Tracker and to upload their income documents from their personal device. Those who have already submitted documents via mail, email, or fax have the option of resubmitting through the tracker.
ADOL said detailed instructions regarding this process have been added to the COVID-19 resource page.
