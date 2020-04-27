Mild night ahead with rain chances Wednesday

Skies will become partly cloudy this evening with a stray showers or two possible overnight. Lows will be far more mild in the low 50s.
Even warmer temps arrive by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few stray showers will be possible late Tuesday night. More soaking rain and thunderstorms look to move in by Wednesday morning. Another half to one inch of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday night.
The rest of the week looks fantastic with sunny skies and highs in the 70s for Thursday and Friday. The weekend forecast looks promising for now with warmer temps in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.
The temperature trend for the end of April and beginning of May is looking warmer for now with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Slight chances for rain showers and thunderstorms return into next week.
