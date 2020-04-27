Meat shortage possible amidst COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBRC) - There is now growing concern about the meat supply in the United States amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, the head of Tyson Foods issued a warning about that supply because of the coronavirus.
Chairman of the Board John Tyson pointed out the coronavirus is shutting down more processing plant and that means farmers won’t have anywhere to sell their product and that could lead to less meat and chicken at the grocery stores.
Processing plants have been shutting down because of the spread of COVID-19. A couple of weeks ago, it was just a few plants. But now even more have shut down production.
“With all of the different facilities closing, you know we are going to see a shortage. A shortage in the meat supply. However, we are hopeful those factories will be back up and running soon,” said Ellie Taylor with the Alabama Grocers Association.
Taylor said there is no shortage of meat supplies at grocery stores right now in Alabama.
The Alabama Poultry and Egg Association agrees, but they too are concerned if more processing plants shut down. “I think he is correct, although currently as far as poultry goes, we have an ample supply. In fact, we have enough to keep grocery stores stocked for now because our restaurant business is off,” said Johnny Adams with the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association.
But if more processing plants close down for any amount of time, there are fears it could cause a panic among consumers. “We have seen it a few times before over the last month. People do tend to over buy and fill up the freezer. I understand there has a been a run on freezers,” Adams said.
“We are asking consumers please don’t panic, not to stockpile. Please take what you need and still leave something for your neighbor,” Taylor said.
Pork processing plant have been hit hart. Tyson and other processing plants are taking steps to protect employees with social distancing, wearing masks, and taking temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.