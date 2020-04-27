Madison County looks to fill multiple school openings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for a job in the Tennessee Valley area, the Madison County School System may have just the position for you.
Madison County Schools Public Relations Director Tim Hall confirmed on Monday multiple openings within the system for the upcoming school year.
“These open positions are due to retirements and resignations within the system. We have jobs open for teachers, principals, Custodians, Social Workers, and others” said Hall in his press release.
Due to COVID-19, some schools plan to hold digital job fairs to help fill the open positions.
To see a full list, go to the Madison County School System web page here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.