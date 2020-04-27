Local Army veteran raises concerns over Covid-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley veteran is putting out a word of warning to uninsured people in need of a COVID-19 test, after she was almost billed hundreds of dollars by a Huntsville walk-in-clinic.
Last week two of the eight people in Selinda Rosario’s home tested positive for the virus. As the primary care giver, she wanted to be tested herself. But it didn’t come easy, she had to contact elected officials and was asked to front almost 300-bucks.
Army Veteran Selinda Rosario served the country for nine years. With no insurance, she uses the VA for all her medical needs. “They said they didn't have any testing to be able to test me.”
She then went to a walk-in clinic but was told the test wouldn't be cheap. “She told me I would be charged $300 to get the test done.”
In March, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The new law mandates that Medicare, Medicaid, other government plans, and most private plans cover COVID-19 testing and all testing-related services. Meaning, no co-pays, no deductibles, no co-insurance charges. “The manager said, no we have to pay for labs and stuff like that so no it is not free.”
She left there and went to the fever & flu clinic. But she said staff there refused to give her a test because she wasn’t showing symptoms. She eventually had to get congressman Mo Brook’s office involved before she was given a test. “It took about two days of them continuously telling us, if she is not showing symptoms, we are not testing her. Finally, they agreed after persuasion from the doctor to go ahead and test me and I am now waiting for the test results.”
She understands supplies are very expensive but believes there are lags in our health care system especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. “It was just a big run around. I don’t know if I am positive. I need to know, that is very important information. I need to know that.” On Monday, Selinda’s results came back negative for Covid-19.
Earlier this month, President Trump said hospitals and health care providers treating uninsured coronavirus patients will be reimbursed by the federal government.
