Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There will be no Run for the Roses on the first Saturday this May. The Kentucky Derby is one of the sporting events that won't be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. It will be the first time since 1945 the race isn't run in May. There were also two wild-card rematches scheduled in Major League Baseball. The Washington Nationals were supposed to play at Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's National League wild-card game. AL wild-card teams Tampa Bay and Oakland were also scheduled to play.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made only one trade this NFL draft, and general manager Jon Robinson’s move came in the final round collecting a sixth-round selection in 2021. A drama-free draft for a team coming coming off an unexpected run to the AFC championship game needing depth with no big holes to fill. Robinson split six selections between offense and defense, then added a kicker as an undrafted free agent. The big question remains whether the Titans will try to bolster their defense by signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Robinson says the roster building process is never over.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night. Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m. The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season. As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game. In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other "young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old colt has died after what's being called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the Southern California track since late December. Last Renegade had yet to make his racing debut for trainer Peter Eurton. According to the California Horse Racing Board website, the colt died Friday. No further details were provided. A required necropsy is pending. The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.