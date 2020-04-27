Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There will be no Run for the Roses on the first Saturday this May. The Kentucky Derby is one of the sporting events that won't be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. It will be the first time since 1945 the race isn't run in May. There were also two wild-card rematches scheduled in Major League Baseball. The Washington Nationals were supposed to play at Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's National League wild-card game. AL wild-card teams Tampa Bay and Oakland were also scheduled to play.