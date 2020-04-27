HealthStream: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.
The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.
HealthStream shares have declined roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.89, remaining the same over the last 12 months.
