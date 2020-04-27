Florence couple celebrates recovery from COVID-19

“We would feel OK in the morning, and by the afternoon a new wave of symptoms would come through, like a headache that would stay for days,” Dan said. “Some days you’d get up and the phlegm in your chest would expand; the next day body aches would occur and stay for days.” Liz was bedridden, leaving Dan as the caregiver - even though he was so sick he could barely finish a 3 minute phone conversation without being exhausted. “It was like we forgot what it felt like to be healthy,” Dan said of this period. “It was a strange feeling. We’d been in good shape for a long time.”