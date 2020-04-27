Florence couple celebrates recovery from COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in six weeks, Dan and Liz Penny are able to hug one another.
The Florence couple finally got back negative tests for COVID-19, marking the end of a long ordeal. “We were not instructed to not hug. We did it on our own,” Dan explained. “We just felt it wasn’t good to hug or kiss each other during this time.”
Speaking with our news partners at the Times Daily, the couple says their experience with the disease was so heinous, they didn’t want to risk reinfecting one another.
The couple can’t be certain how they were exposed to the virus, but believe it may have happened during a trip to meet friends for lunch in Birmingham on March 12th. There were about 15 people there, and the man the Pennys sat next to ended up having COVID as well.
The next day (Friday, March 13th), Dan began to feel weak and lightheaded. Saturday he was too sick to go out. By Sunday, Liz was beginning to feel symptoms too. The couple did an online meeting with a doctor Monday, then came in to the office for X-Rays and were eventually diagnosed with ear infections.
After five days, the couple said there was no change, they were as sick as ever. They went back to the doctor for a coronavirus test and it came back positive on March 20th - a week after they first experienced symptoms. The next seven days saw little improvement. They suffered through a host of symptoms, including weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, headaches, tingling throughout the body, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty in sleeping.
Dan described the disease as coming in waves for the first 13 to 14 days.
“We would feel OK in the morning, and by the afternoon a new wave of symptoms would come through, like a headache that would stay for days,” Dan said. “Some days you’d get up and the phlegm in your chest would expand; the next day body aches would occur and stay for days.” Liz was bedridden, leaving Dan as the caregiver - even though he was so sick he could barely finish a 3 minute phone conversation without being exhausted. “It was like we forgot what it felt like to be healthy,” Dan said of this period. “It was a strange feeling. We’d been in good shape for a long time.”
The Pennys were in contact with doctors throughout the ordeal. On March 24th - 11 days after feeling the first symptoms - Liz had to go to the hospital for dehydration.
On April 3rd - three full weeks after feeling their first symptoms - another test confirmed Dan still had the virus. The quarantine would continue. But, the couple was starting to feel normal again. On April 9th, Liz was able to get out of bed and take a short walk for the first time in more than three weeks.
On April 16th - a full month after feeling the first symptoms, Dan started taking hydroxychloroquine on his doctor’s orders. Four days later, he tested negative for the first time. For those who haven’t experienced this disease, he cautions you to take it seriously and wear masks and use social distancing when you are out in public. “I understand that we’ve looked at the disease from the inside out,” Dan said. “You are suffering in a different way because you can’t enjoy life. We are just thankful to be alive.”
To read more from Dan and Liz Penny, visit our news partners at the Times Daily at TimesDaily.com
