Fayetteville restaurant cashes in on rolled back COVID-19 regulations

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - Restaurants in Tennessee are back open for business.
Monday, the state began its rolled back measures for restaurants, allowing up to 50 percent capacity.
The Market Street Grill in downtown Fayetteville featured a sign that read “Dining room now open!” and “Welcome back customers!”
Owner Rick Carnevale said the pandemic brought his business down 50 percent. While customers did come in, he’s not sure how quickly the business will pick back up.
“That’s the big question right now, what do we expect? The phone has been ringing quite frequently today for deliveries and carry out than we do having customers come in,” he said.
Customer Beth Jones swung by for some chicken and dumplings at lunch.
“It is a nice change to be able to sit down and have them wait on you (laughs),” she said.
Retail in Tennessee is opening under similar restrictions on Wednesday.
