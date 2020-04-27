Family, friends surprise 95 year-old great grandmother with ‘birthday parade’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At 5 PM, Sunday evening, Helen Lorio was celebrating her 95th birthday with close family in isolation. She was sitting in a rocking chair, her great grandchildren playing outside the gates of her home when the sound of multiple car horns began blaring in the distance.
“I heard it but I didn’t know what was happening. And I kept asking different ones on the porch, while I was sitting in the chair. I’m asking, ‘what’s happening?’ Nobody’s telling me and they said, ‘you’ll find out,'" Lorio said.
Gradually, the horns became louder until a line of cars appeared on Lorio’s street. As they drew nearer, Lorio rose to her feet to find a a dozen or more cars, many covered with colorful signs and decorations, making their way towards her.
"I did find out and I was thrilled,” Lorio said.
One by one, the vehicles stopped in front of her home, where Lorio’s family served occupants festive cookies and drinks. As they passed by, many stopped a second time to shout messages of love to Lorio and, of course, wish her ‘happy birthday'.
