Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marshall County double in one week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County has seen an explosion of cases over the last few weeks. As of Monday morning, there are now 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, last Monday morning there were only 150 confirmed cases.
Five people have died in Marshall County from COVID-19 and more than 1,600 people have met the criteria to be tested.
This spike is something medical professionals have been seeing the beginning of for the past few weeks.
We know Marshall County raced past Madison for the lead in the Tennessee Valley, but in the entire state of Alabama, Marshall County is 5th in total cases. Only Jefferson, Lee, Mobile and Shelby counties have more.
Dr. Tyler Hughes, an ER doctor at Marshall Medical North, who is working directly with COVID-19 patients, he said he’s glad they started preparing when they did.
“Honestly, there was a period there where we felt like we had prepared a little too early," Hughes said. "Now I’m glad we took the precautions we did and began to enact some measures so we were ready for those patients to come to us.”
Hughes said he hopes people will take the stay at home order seriously, he said everyone needs to be deliberate about what they are doing in order to beat this virus.
Coronavirus testing in Marshall County has been becoming more available. This week a new drive through testing site is opening in the county.
The testing site is at the Marshall County Health Department building, testing there will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You need to call 256-582-3656 and be at least 19 to begin the registration process.
