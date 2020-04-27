Cold start to Monday but some warmth and sunshine for the afternoon

Temperatures this morning are into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley this morning and with light wind some spots could be seeing a little bit of frost to start the day. Skies are clear to start the day and should remain that way for the rest of the day today. Your Monday is looking gorgeous with temperatures around 70-degrees and plenty of sunshine. The best part is that the wind will finally be calm, from the north at 3 to 5 mph. Clouds will pick up this evening and that could bring a brief shower for parts of northwest Alabama, but I expect to stay dry.