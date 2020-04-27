Cold start to Monday but some warmth and sunshine for the afternoon

Happy Monday! We are waking up to a bit of a chill this morning, but this will be the coolest air we see over the next 10 days.
Temperatures this morning are into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley this morning and with light wind some spots could be seeing a little bit of frost to start the day. Skies are clear to start the day and should remain that way for the rest of the day today. Your Monday is looking gorgeous with temperatures around 70-degrees and plenty of sunshine. The best part is that the wind will finally be calm, from the north at 3 to 5 mph. Clouds will pick up this evening and that could bring a brief shower for parts of northwest Alabama, but I expect to stay dry.
Lingering clouds will be possible Tuesday morning which means temperatures near 50-degrees to start off. From there we will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s! We will be dry Tuesday, but that changes as we move into Wednesday with our next system rolling through bringing more storms, heavy rain, and strong winds. That will likely be our only chance of rain this week as we end April & open May with temperatures near 80-degrees and plenty of sunshine!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
