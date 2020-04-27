CASA of Madison County volunteers make a difference during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “I prayed about it and asked God, ‘where do you want me,?’”
An empty nester, Linda Pugh decided she wanted to spend some of her time giving back.
She has been volunteering for CASA for about a year, but already sees how essential of a program it is.
“I’m seeing the ones that can’t get out, can’t get supplies. You know you never know what's needed but when it's needed we're it,” Linda said.
But of course the pandemic has changed how they handle deliveries.
Now they’re doing a grab and go model, where they knock, leave the bags at the door and leave.
But for everyone’s safety CASA decided to put deliveries on hold all together for a few weeks.
"Some of them just have nobody so it really scares me,” Linda said.
During that time, Linda said she took it upon herself to help out.
“To be honest with you there were one or two people that I had to delivered to several times, and just on my own I went on checked on them and said, 'I am not here for CASA, I am just representing me, do you need anything?' I was really glad they were able to start back up fairly quickly,” Linda said.
Linda says what she misses most is the conversations.
“There’s one lady who is in Madison. She’s got cancer. She can hardly move. And every time I go there she tells me she loves me, she prays for me. She's just the sweetest lady and you know, people like that I’m already kind of missing getting to see,” she said.
If you want to become a volunteer, Linda says you shouldn't think twice.
“CASA is a great place to volunteer because you can do it as much or little as you’re available. And they’ve never any pressure, anything,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.