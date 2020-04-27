Boaz testing site leadership reporting 80-100 tests a day

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - As of this writing, Marshall County has 310 positive COVID-19 cases.
On April 20, its case count was 150.
Health officials have pointed to increased testing as the root of the spike. Medical professionals from the United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz began operating a site on Highway 431 on April 1.
Clinic manager Brooke Ashley said her staff has tested 956 patients since April 1, with 158 positives.
She said the clinic is averaging 80 to 100 tests a day, and it’s a constant stream of people from across the region.
“We’re very busy, and the need is definitely here in Marshall County for the testing,” she said.
Clinic Nurse Practitioner Ashley Lackey said the workload can be “emotional and hard,” but the team is seeing a trend.
“We have a lot of plants in our area, in our county. We feel like it’s attributed to that. It gets into the plants and it spreads rapidly in those working conditions," she said.
Lackey said the plants appear to be more proactive in testing its employees, and Ashley said they’re doing “a good job."
Ashley said the site has enough testing supplies for several weeks, but is concerned the public could prolong a shutdown.
”They’re out in droves, I do realize people have to be, but maybe you know they’re already out? Maybe they’re already exposing themselves to one another," she said.
The ADPH’s website features times and locations for test sites.
Lackey said "we’re happy to do it for our community and our family to keep everybody safe.”
