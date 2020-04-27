Banfield Pet Hospital offering curbside services during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of us think of our pets as family. So of course their health is very important.
A few weeks ago we told you how emergency veterinarians were seeing an increase in pets coming in.
That’s because a lot of regular veterinarians have scaled back hours and services.
Well I talked to Dr. Keisha Nickie at Banfield Pet Hospital here in Huntsville.
She tells me their hours have scaled back, but they are still offering their regular services.
However, she is encouraging you to call ahead of time, before bringing your pet in.
And recommends people take advantage of the the pet drop off and curbside services- to minimize the number of people coming in the building.
Dr. Nickie says she recognizes their has been some concern about cats and corona, but she says the chances of your cat giving the virus to you are not likely.
“COVID 19 is a human virus. The greatest risk is between human and human transfer. There is no data or very little data showing cats can be a source of transmission for humans,” Dr. Nickie said.
Dr. Nickie says they are still doing preventative care, such as flea and tick treatment.
They have two locations in Huntsville and one in Decatur.
They are open from 8 to 6 p.m.
