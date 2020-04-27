Athens man arrested Friday on home repair fraud charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple reports of an Athens man operating unlicensed contracting businesses led to an arrest on Friday.
Adam Christopher Burton, age 37 of Athens, was charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation, and violation of the State Board of Health rule. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $3,500 bond Friday with drug charges pending in Madison County.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a suspect approaching victims offering to pave driveways for $900. After completion of the work, the suspect would demand the job actually cost $5,500 due to increased materials. If a victim asked to pay the original price, the suspect threatened to damage property or harm the victim.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants on Friday, and Burton was picked up in Madison County.
He was found in possession of Xanax, Oxycodone, THC butter, and drug paraphernalia. Those charges are pending in Madison County.
Anyone who believes he/she is a victim of Burton’s scam in Limestone County is asked to call 256-232-0111 for Investigator Durden.
