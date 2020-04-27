Athens hospital employee discharged after COVID-19 put her in ICU

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It's a story of COVID-19 recovery that hits close to home.
On Monday, nurses and doctors at Athens-Limestone Hospital cheered on one of their own as she was released from the hospital after recovering from the virus.
Renee McGill is a nursing house supervisor at Athens-Limestone Hospital. She was released after spending 25 days in the hospital.
McGill spent part of that time in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Her coworkers are thankful she recovered and say it’s thanks to the care she received at the hospital where she has cared for others.
“It’s just a miracle that she walked out of here today. And it was the great care that she received from all the staff, the doctors, the respiratory, everybody here. It was personal for us. She’s a part of our family. And it was just very personal for us to make sure that Renee did well,” said registered nurse Donna Abernathy.
A hospital spokesperson said six people have been treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Five of them have been discharged so far.
