Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 6,421; ADPH verifies 219 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 6,421 COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The ADPH now verifies 219 deaths related to the coronavirus.
These are Monday’s numbers by county:
- Autauga County - 37
- Baldwin County - 161
- Barbour County - 33
- Bibb County - 38
- Blount County - 34
- Bullock County - 12
- Butler County - 32
- Calhoun County - 91
- Chambers County - 285
- Cherokee County - 14
- Chilton County - 51
- Choctaw County - 32
- Clarke County - 25
- Clay County - 19
- Cleburne County - 12
- Coffee County - 95
- Colbert County - 23
- Conecuh County - 9
- Coosa County - 29
- Covington County - 33
- Crenshaw County - 11
- Cullman County - 50
- Dale County - 25
- Dallas County - 33
- DeKalb County - 70
- Elmore County - 79
- Escambia County - 25
- Etowah County - 125
- Fayette County - 5
- Franklin County - 41
- Geneva County - 8
- Greene County - 46
- Hale County - 41
- Henry County - 22
- Houston County - 77
- Jackson County - 45
- Jefferson County - 839
- Lamar County - 10
- Lauderdale County - 31
- Lawrence County - 12
- Lee County - 365
- Limestone County - 41
- Lowndes County - 38
- Macon County - 34
- Madison County - 211
- Marengo County - 41
- Marion County - 74
- Marshall County - 307
- Mobile County - 917
- Monroe County - 12
- Montgomery County - 289
- Morgan County - 64
- Perry County - 9
- Pickens County - 48
- Pike County - 62
- Randolph County - 60
- Russell County - 53
- Shelby County - 311
- St. Clair County - 64
- Sumter County - 53
- Talladega County - 57
- Tallapoosa County - 274
- Tuscaloosa County - 192
- Walker County - 92
- Washington County - 26
- Wilcox County - 56
- Winston County - 11
A total of 73,717 people have been tested.
