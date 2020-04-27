Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 6,421; ADPH verifies 219 deaths

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 6,421 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The ADPH now verifies 219 deaths related to the coronavirus.

ALABAMA DEATHS

COUNTY DEATHS
Autauga 2
Baldwin 3
Butler 1
Calhoun 3
Chambers 18
Chilton 1
Clarke 1
Clay 1
Cleburne 1
Coffee 0
Colbert 2
Coosa 1
Covington 1
Dallas 2
DeKalb 2
Elmore 1
Escambia 1
Etowah 8
Hale 2
Henry 1
Houston 3
Jackson 2
Jefferson 33
Lauderdale 2
Lee 24
Lowndes 1
Macon 2
Madison 4
Marengo 3
Marion 5
Marshall 5
Mobile 41
Monroe 1
Montgomery 4
Pickens 1
Randolph 4
Shelby 9
Sumter 2
Talladega 2
Tallapoosa 17
Washington 1
Wilcox 1

[TAP OR CLICK FOR NORTH ALABAMA COVID-19 TESTING SITES]

NORTH ALABAMA CASES

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED APRIL 27

COUNTY CASES
Colbert 23
Cullman 50
DeKalb 70
Franklin 41
Jackson 45
Lauderdale 31
Lawrence 12
Limestone 41
Madison 211
Marshall 307
Morgan 64

STATEWIDE CASES

These are Monday’s numbers by county:

  • Autauga County - 37
  • Baldwin County - 161
  • Barbour County - 33
  • Bibb County - 38
  • Blount County - 34
  • Bullock County - 12
  • Butler County - 32
  • Calhoun County - 91
  • Chambers County - 285
  • Cherokee County - 14
  • Chilton County - 51
  • Choctaw County - 32
  • Clarke County - 25
  • Clay County - 19
  • Cleburne County - 12
  • Coffee County - 95
  • Colbert County - 23
  • Conecuh County - 9
  • Coosa County - 29
  • Covington County - 33
  • Crenshaw County - 11
  • Cullman County - 50
  • Dale County - 25
  • Dallas County - 33
  • DeKalb County - 70
  • Elmore County - 79
  • Escambia County - 25
  • Etowah County - 125
  • Fayette County - 5
  • Franklin County - 41
  • Geneva County - 8
  • Greene County - 46
  • Hale County - 41
  • Henry County - 22
  • Houston County - 77
  • Jackson County - 45
  • Jefferson County - 839
  • Lamar County - 10
  • Lauderdale County - 31
  • Lawrence County - 12
  • Lee County - 365
  • Limestone County - 41
  • Lowndes County - 38
  • Macon County - 34
  • Madison County - 211
  • Marengo County - 41
  • Marion County - 74
  • Marshall County - 307
  • Mobile County - 917
  • Monroe County - 12
  • Montgomery County - 289
  • Morgan County - 64
  • Perry County - 9
  • Pickens County - 48
  • Pike County - 62
  • Randolph County - 60
  • Russell County - 53
  • Shelby County - 311
  • St. Clair County - 64
  • Sumter County - 53
  • Talladega County - 57
  • Tallapoosa County - 274
  • Tuscaloosa County - 192
  • Walker County - 92
  • Washington County - 26
  • Wilcox County - 56
  • Winston County - 11

A total of 73,717 people have been tested.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

