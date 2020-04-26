The Market at MidCity creates virtual shopping list to help local farmers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With the current coronavirus pandemic, farmers markets in the Tennessee Valley are getting creative to help local farmers.
The Market at MidCity in Huntsville is now serving customers virtually.
They created a virtual shopping list of local vendors for customers to purchase items online.
DSR Farms in Danville sells the majority of their items such as beef, free range eggs and chicken at Mid City.
Co-owner Jesse Murphy, said since the closure they have seen a huge increase in orders online.
“We went from getting 10 to 15 orders a week from our website, to getting 10 to 15 orders an hour. So, it’s been kind of stressful for us to try to learn all of this stuff on the fly," said Murphy.
Murphy said he is thankful for the online vendor list and help from The Marklet at MidCity to help them with business during this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.